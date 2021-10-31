India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen sweating it out and going through the paces in a nets session ahead of Team India's crucial Super 12 tie against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday evening. Hardik failed to fire against Pakistan in India's T20 World Cup 2021 opener as he departed after scoring only 11 runs in eight deliveries. His lacklustre performances with the willow to go along with his current inability to bowl, has led to a heated debate about his inclusion in the playing XI despite the backing of skipper Virat Kohli.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a clip of him practicing some hard-hitting shots which the Indian all-rounder seemed to have middled quite often. ICC posted the video and wrote:

"Hardik Pandya giving it his all in batting practice."

Hardik Pandya, as an all-rounder, continues to remain a valuable asset for the team and could come in handy against a gritty New Zealand team.

Both teams will enter the match having lost to current Group 2 table-toppers Pakistan. While India were hammered by 10 wickets, New Zealand were defeated by five wickets as Pakistan chased down the respective targets in a calculated manner.

Following the loss, Team India could make a couple of changes depending on the conditions and the kind of combination they choose to go with.

Promoted

Kane Williamson-captained New Zealand will bank heavily on the expertise of left-arm pacer Trent Boult after watching the Indian top-order struggle against Shaheen Shah Afridi's immaculate line and length bowling.

Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishan Kishan form a high-profile bench which Kohli could be tempted to test.