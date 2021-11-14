New Zealand and Australia will renew their trans-Tasman rivalry at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday as both teams eye their maiden T20 World Cup title. Both sides finished as runner-ups in their respective groups behind Pakistan and England. While the Kane Williamson-led Black Caps edged England in a thriller on Wednesday, the Aaron Finch-led Aussies also made a strong comeback in the second semi-final against Pakistan on Thursday. While New Zealand have made it to the final for the first time, Australia lost out to England in the T20 World Cup final in West Indies in 2010.

Where will the New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 final match be played?

The New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 final match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

When will the New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 final match be played?

The New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 final match will be played on Sunday, November 14.

What time will the New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 final match begin?

The New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 final match will start at 07:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 final match?

The New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 final match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 final match?

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 final match will be available on Hotstar. You can also follow live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

