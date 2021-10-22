Having already qualified for the Super 12 stage, Sri Lanka face Netherlands in their final Group A match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday. Netherlands have no chance of making it to the Super 12s and Sri Lanka are on top of their group. The Lankans will be aiming to improve their top-order issues in the dead rubber game with Dinesh Chandimal not really finding any momentum in the ongoing tournament. They are also expected to rest some of their star players for the Super 12s. The match will also be about pride for Netherlands, who haven't registered a single win in the tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)