Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: Sri Lanka Aim To Seal Win Against Netherlands In Dead Rubber
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, SL vs NED: Sri Lanka face Netherlands at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.
SL vs NED Live Score: Sri Lanka have already qualified for the Super 12 stage.© AFP
Having already qualified for the Super 12 stage, Sri Lanka face Netherlands in their final Group A match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday. Netherlands have no chance of making it to the Super 12s and Sri Lanka are on top of their group. The Lankans will be aiming to improve their top-order issues in the dead rubber game with Dinesh Chandimal not really finding any momentum in the ongoing tournament. They are also expected to rest some of their star players for the Super 12s. The match will also be about pride for Netherlands, who haven't registered a single win in the tournament. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 12, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Oct 22, 2021
Play In Progress
SL
NED
20/3 (3.1)
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 6.32
% chance to win
SL 89%
NED 11%
Batsman
Colin Ackermann
1* (2)
Bas de Leede
0 (1)
Bowler
Maheesh Theekshana
3/2 (1)
Lahiru Kumara
0/0 (0.1)
Who walks out?
OUT! BOWLED! Maheesh Theekshana has two in the over and Sri Lanka are on fire.
Loopy and full around off, Colin Ackermann walks forward and flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
Colin Ackermann is the new man in.
OUT! Timber! A couple of off breaks followed by a well-disguised carrom ball around leg. It's bowled at 93 kph, Ben Cooper gives the charge and attempts to whip it across the line but misses. The stumps are shattered and once again the Netherlands are off to a poor start in the Powerplay.
Fuller and around off, it's driven to the left of cover-point for a single.
Flatter and a touch short on off, Cooper gets back and works it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
Change in bowling. Maheesh Theekshana is into the attack now.
Around leg, on a length, Ben fails to flick and it goes off his pads to the on side. A leg bye to complete the over.
FOUR! Short and around leg, Cooper tries to pull but it perhaps takes his gloves and speeds away to the fine leg fence. Once again the batter was in no control of his shot. In fact, the replays show that there was no bat involved but the umpire has not spotted it. Given as a boundary to the batsman.
FOUR! Streaky! A pacy delivery, on a length outside off and angling away, once again Cooper throws his bat at it and drags it off the inner edge. It beats the stumps and the diving keeper before scooting away to the fence at fine leg.
Another delivery in the channel outside off, Ben tries his best to drive it through the line but misses.
Swing and a miss! The batsman swings hard at that one but does not connect.
Pitches it up and outside off, Ben Cooper drives but finds the short cover fielder.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Dushmantha Chameera.
Play and a miss! Identical to the last delivery but this time it stays a bit low, Stephan swishes and misses.
FOUR! Up and over the infield. Full in length and around off, angling away, Stephan Myburgh frees his arms and lofts it over the leaping mid off fielder for a boundary.
Wide! Way too wide outside off, Stephan Myburgh has nothing to do with it.
Ben Cooper walks out at number 3.
OUT! RUN OUT! Dasun Shanaka hits the bull's eye and earns the first breakthrough for his team. Fractionally short in length and outside off, Max O'Dowd stays back to punch it away but mistimes it off the bottom edge towards mid off. They attempt for a run and Dasun Shanaka attacks the ball. He picks it up and scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. They appeal, it's referred upstairs and the replays find Max O'Dowd short.