Sri Lanka take on Ireland in a Group A round 1 match in Abu Dhabi. Both teams won their respective opening encounter, and this is a chance for either team to further cement their chances of going through to the Super 12 stage. Sri Lanka dominated Namibia in their opening match while Ireland beat Netherlands. While Sri Lanka are the favourites to go through from this group, Ireland have several experienced cricketers in their ranks and they will be hoping to give the Islanders a run for their money. Curtis Campher, Ireland's star from the first match will be looking to continue the good work. It's all to play for at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. (LIVE SCORECARD)