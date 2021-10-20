Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: Sri Lanka Take On Ireland In Abu Dhabi
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, SRI vs IRE: Sri Lanka will take on Ireland in a Group A round 1 match in Abu Dhabi.
SRI vs IRE Live Score: Sri Lanka will take on Ireland in Match 8 of T20 World Cup 2021.© AFP
Sri Lanka take on Ireland in a Group A round 1 match in Abu Dhabi. Both teams won their respective opening encounter, and this is a chance for either team to further cement their chances of going through to the Super 12 stage. Sri Lanka dominated Namibia in their opening match while Ireland beat Netherlands. While Sri Lanka are the favourites to go through from this group, Ireland have several experienced cricketers in their ranks and they will be hoping to give the Islanders a run for their money. Curtis Campher, Ireland's star from the first match will be looking to continue the good work. It's all to play for at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Match 8, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Oct 20, 2021
Play In Progress
SL
47/3 (6.0)
IRE
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Ireland won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 7.83
Batsman
Pathum Nissanka
13 (12)
Wanindu Hasaranga
26* (16)
Bowler
Mark Adair
13/0 (1)
Simi Singh
17/0 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
T20 WC 2021: SL vs IRE
1 run.
Length ball, on off. Pathum Nissanka punches it past covers for a couple of runs.
Curtis Campher comes to bowl.
FOUR! Make that 4 in a row and the momentum has completely shifted now. On off, this is tossed up, it is lofted over covers. Boundary. End of the Powerplay. Sri Lanka are 47 for 3 after it.
FOUR! Smashed! This time he steps out, this is shorter and on off, it is slapped through covers. Another boundary.
FOUR! Up and over! A little too full and Wanindu Hasaranga puts it away! He makes room again, Singh tosses it up this time. Hasaranga lofts it over covers. Bags another boundary.
FOUR! Cut away! Runs starting to flow now! Hasaranga makes room again, this is fired on middle, it is cut through point.
Hasaranga makes room and this is bowled fuller and on middle, Hasaranga hits it to mid off.
On middle, this is eased down to long on for one.
Simi Singh comes into the attack.
A low full toss, on middle, it is pushed back to the bowler. A dot to end but the damage was done earlier on.
FOUR! Third boundary in the over! All the pressure that was building has been eased off now. A full one on middle, this is driven down to the long on fence.
Good length and on off, PN plays it late and down to third man for one.
Good length and on off, blocked.
FOUR! Just used the pace there! Lovely stroke and this is not what Ireland wanted. Outside off, Nissanka guides it past point. Races away. Two boundaries in a row.
FOUR! Welcome runs for Pathum Nissanka now! Edgy four but Sri Lanka won't care! Full and outside off, Nissanka goes after it, it flies off the outside edge and down to the third man fence.
Mark Adair comes into the attack.
A dot to end! On off, this is guided to point.
FOUR! Lovely shot and very much-needed! Back of a length and on off, Wanindu Hasaranga stands tall and pushes it through covers. Boundary. Can this break the shackles?
That hurried onto the batter! Shorter and on the body, Pathum Nissanka is late on the pull, he gets hit on the body. It rolls on the leg side. A leg bye.