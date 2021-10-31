England blew away Australia with a dominant display in Dubai on Saturday, winning the Super 12 encounter by eight wickets to take a giant step towards the T20 World Cup semi-finals. Australia were extremely poor on the day, with the batting faring miserably against a well-balanced England bowling line-up. The likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis all failed with the bat in hand. Following the crushing defeat, former Australia spinner Shane Warne took to Twitter and made a big statement on the team's composition going forward.

One of the suggestions made by the legendary leg-spinner was that star batter Steve Smith "shouldn't be in the T20 team".

Disappointing selection from Australia leaving Marsh out & Maxwell batting in the power play (he should always come in after power play). Stoinis should have gone in. Poor strategy & tactics from the Aussies. I love Smith but he shouldn't be in the T/20 team. Marsh has to be !! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 30, 2021

Fans, though, were not in agreement with Warne.

Stoinis got out for a duck, you want Smith out of the side when he's Aus best spin player and only anchor... That's such a stupid suggestion, stick to discussing pizza toppings, you make more sense... — Johnty (@Johnty35524255) October 30, 2021

He fails in one T20 game and gets trolled like he's the worsttt. Smith is the only anchor you have, he's the only one who knows how to save collapses. Watch WI's condition with all the power hitters and no anchor in the lineup. Players like Smith are important in a T20 lineup. — - ICT CSK(@Mr_unknown23_) October 30, 2021

@stevesmith49 are u kidding me! He's better than most of the players mate. He did proven last couple games and one game here's comes all the negativity. Calm down Warnie. He's gonna come back stronger. Players like smudge needs to be in the team especially middle overs. — Abhi (@abhiab71) October 30, 2021

Warner - attacking player

Finch - attacking player

Maxwell - attacking player

Stoinis - attacking player



You need someone like Kohli, Kane & Smith who can avoid batting collapse — Ritesh (@Ritesh88362763) October 30, 2021

Smith must be in the team. The steading influence. The opposition are concerned about how to get him out. Problem is..Where is the aggressive Aussie? Need a creative head at the top. This old style is gone. Only have plan "A" ..end of story. Swing and miss or freeze on the crease — Peter Chambers (@Wombatfinance) October 30, 2021

Why only smith is targeted every time — Raj (@raj_punter) October 30, 2021

You've conveniently been quiet about Smith for two warm up matches & two group games where he has top scored on three occasions and been not out the other.

Shit shot today, but he has a hugely important role to play in our line up & I don't know how you're blind to it. — jayjnr. (@puntfiend) October 30, 2021

Where were you with your legendary analysis sir in the first 2 games? Smith had played a pivotal role in the first game and a good enough knock to see Australia home against SL. What was marsh's contribution? Why you saying this only after the fall of Smith? — Param Jain (@pune109) October 30, 2021

Steve smith holds your all attacking players together and has been your best batsman in last few games. Your agenda against smith is mind boggling sometimes. Leaving marsh can be debated but dropping smith will be stupid. — Sahil Sardana, MBBS (he/him) (@SahilSardana5) October 30, 2021

Steve Smith scored just 1 run off five balls before he was sent packing by England pacer Chris Jordan.

At one stage, the Aussies were 21 for four, staring down the barrel. But a gritty knock of 44 off 49 balls from captain Aaron Finch brought some respectability to their total. In the end, Australia stuttered to 125 all out in their 20 overs.

The target proved to be a cakewalk for England. Jos Buttler smashed an unbeaten 71 off just 32 balls to lead England's chase.

England smashed their way to 126 for two in just 11.4 overs to notch yet another convincing win.

England now sit pretty at the top of the Group 1 points table with three wins out of three. Australia have two wins from three games but have two tricky tests in Bangladesh and the West Indies awaiting them.

Lose even one of that match and the Australians could find themselves in danger of missing out on the semi-finals.