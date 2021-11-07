Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: Pakistan Face Scotland Challenge In Sharjah
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, PAK vs SCO: Pakistan will enter as favourites when they take on Scotland in their last Super 12 game in the ongoing T20 WC in Sharjah.
PAK vs SCO, T20 World Cup Score: Pakistan will look to make it five wins out of five games.© Instagram
An in-form Pakistan team will take on Scotland in their last Super 12 game in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Pakistan have already qualified for the semi-finals at the back of some inspiring performances in the first four games. Scotland, on the other hand, will look to put on a fight and look for an upset win against the current tournament favourites. Pakistan could make change to their final XI and give some necessary rest to their senior pros ahead of the big games ahead. The small Sharjah pitch can prove to be a high-scorer with a track helping stroke-making and slowing down in the second half of the match. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Super 12 - Match 41, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Nov 07, 2021
PAK
0/0 (0.0)
SCO
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 0.0
% chance to win
PAK 86%
SCO 14%
Just an update for everyone. The clash between Afghanistan and New Zealand has ended and the Kiwis have won the clash. That means that Pakistan will be joined by New Zealand as the two semi-finalists from this group. India and Afghanistan are eliminated and the clash between India and Namibia will be a dead rubber.
As far as Scotland are concerned, they won all their three matches in the first round but have underperformed in the Super 12s. They have lost all their four matches though they looked competitive in a couple of matches. The tournament has been a learning curve for them and will be only playing for pride. In their last match, they were folded for mere 85 runs and they will look to put up a better fight in this match and end the tournament on a winning note. Stay tuned for further updates.
Pakistan have already sealed their berth in the semi-finals by winning four matches on the trot. They are looking like a really strong side and are the only team to stay unbeaten so far. Since they have already qualified, it will be interesting to see how they approach this game. It'll be also interesting to see whether they play their first choice set of players or whether they will rest a few key players and test their bench strength. They would look to end the tournament on a high and remain unbeaten in the Super 12s.
Match 41 of the T20 World Cup sees a clash between Pakistan and Scotland. This is sort of a dead rubber as both teams have nothing to lose or gain from the Super 12s anymore. But, it is still a game of cricket and we hope for a good game. On that note, a very warm welcome to the coverage.
