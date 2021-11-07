An in-form Pakistan team will take on Scotland in their last Super 12 game in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Pakistan have already qualified for the semi-finals at the back of some inspiring performances in the first four games. Scotland, on the other hand, will look to put on a fight and look for an upset win against the current tournament favourites. Pakistan could make change to their final XI and give some necessary rest to their senior pros ahead of the big games ahead. The small Sharjah pitch can prove to be a high-scorer with a track helping stroke-making and slowing down in the second half of the match. (LIVE SCORECARD)