Oman take on Scotland in a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Group B match in the first round of the tournament at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Thursday. Scotland have won both their matches so far, including an upset victory over Bangladesh in their opener, and will be keen to beat Oman and move to the next round. After beating Bangladesh by six runs, Scotland notched a 17-run victory over Papua New Guinea (PNG) in their next match. Oman, on the other hand, began with a commanding 10-wicket win over PNG but were beaten by Bangladesh by 26 runs in their next game.