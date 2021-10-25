Pakistan's emphatic 10-wicket win on Sunday put an end to their dry spell against India at the T20 World Cup. Post the game, fans seemed to agree that the result is reason enough to say goodbye to the "Mauka Mauka" ads, which are a fixture ahead of the India-Pak matches. The ads by Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, is centred around the banter before the much-awaited matches between the arch-rivals.

Given India's unbeaten record till Sunday, the ads followed the premise that India will continue to not give Pakistani cricket fans a mauka (chance) to celebrate. However, the match on Sunday has changed the status quo and the "Mauka Mauka" ads are no longer relevant, many fans felt.

And so, social media users flooded the Internet demanding the ads to be done away with. Many even joked that the actor, who is featured in the ads, will now be left without work.

One user said that the fact the Mauka ads would be scrapped was "an absolute" win in itself.

Summing up what the actor in the Mauka ads would be feeling, one user tweeted this:

Here's what another user had to say about the actor's career after Pakistan's win.

"Thoughts with that Mauka ad guy who is about to go jobless," wrote a fan.

"I am actually feeling sad for the Mauka Mauka ad makers and that actor..." read another comment.

"Credit for mauka guy, too. Man predicted everything right," another user tweeted.

Some users wondered how the good folks at Stars Sports are holding up after realising that they have to now think of a new ad idea.

While India and Pakistan fans may disagree on a lot of issues when it comes to cricket, both parties seem to feel that now is the perfect 'mauka' for a new ad.