Bangladesh have entered the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup with an 84-run win over Papua New Guinea (PNG). The Mahmudullah-led side completely dominated PNG in the game, first with the bat and later with the ball. Bangladesh posted 181/7 batting first before their bowlers bundled out the Asad Vala-led side for a total of 97 to register a comfortable win by 84 runs. In the other match in Oman, hosts were outclassed by Scotland as the Kyle Coetzer-led side topped Group B. Apart from batting and bowling, there were several top-class fielding performances from the teams that grabbed everyone's attention. The ICC took to Instagram to share a video of some of the "mind-boggling catches" in a compilation of all the dismissals from the final day of the Oman leg of the T20 World Cup.

"From mind-boggling catches to canny bowling, there were all sorts of dismissals on the final day of the Oman leg of matches," the video was captioned on Instagram.

Here is a look at some of the day's best catches:

In the first match of the double-header on Thursday, Shakib struck on his first ball to dismiss PNG all-rounder Charles Amini. Shakib bowled a flighted ball to Amini who went for a big shot but Mohammad Naim put up a splendid show in the field with his brilliant diving catch that stopped the ball from clearing the boundary rope.

Papua New Guinea's Sese Bau was exceptional in the fielding, taking a total of three catches. His catch at the square-leg fence to dismiss Litton Das also featured in ICC's post.

This was the last match day of Round 1, Group B. Bangladesh, who have booked their spot in Super 12s, won two out of their three matches in this round. They have joined Group 1 of the Super 12 stages where they will face Australia, England, West Indies, South Africa.

Scotland, who remained unbeaten in the Round 1 stage, have joined India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and New Zealand in Group 2 for the Super 12 stages.