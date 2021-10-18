Story ProgressBack to home
SL vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Scores: Sri Lanka Open Campaign Against Namibia
ICC T20 World Cup, SL vs NAM Live Score: Sri Lanka face Namibia in their first game of the tournament on Monday.
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score: Sri Lanka will be aiming to seal a win vs Namibia.© Twitter
Sri Lanka open their T20 World Cup against Namibia in a Group A Round 1 clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday. The Lankans have won both their warm-up games and will be hoping to start their tournament on a strong note. Meanwhile, Namibia lost both their warm-up matches and will be hoping to find some form against Sri Lanka. The top-four of the eight teams in Round 1 will qualify for the Super 12 stage.
Match 4, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Oct 18, 2021
Play In Progress
SL
NAM
17/1 (4.0)
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.25
Topics mentioned in this article
Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Namibia
Another crash into the helmet of Zane Green and the physios are out for a mandatory concussion protocol.
No run.
On a length, around off. Zane Green chops it back to the keeper.
Good-length ball, outside off, nipping away. Zane Green looks to go over mid off and swings his bat but fails to connect.
Dushmantha Chameera to switch ends now.
Kumara hits the length hard at 143 kph and bowls this around off stump. Williams keeps it out on the off side.
Back of a length, around off. Green hops back and taps it on the off side for a quick single.
A bit of extra bounce on this occasion. Good-length ball, on off and this one nips back into the body. Williams fends it away behind square on the leg side and gets a single.
Length again, around off and at 142 kph and skidding on. Williams bunts it back to the bowler.
Good-length ball, around off and angling in. Williams taps it off the back foot to cover-point.
Lahiru Kumara comes into the attack. He replaces Dushmantha Chameera.
On the pads, this is tucked away on the leg side for a single.
The carrom-ball this time, on off and Williams manages to keep it out.
WIDE! A slider this time, going down the leg side. Williams misses the flick and is out of his crease for a second. He plants his foot back and a wide is signalled.
Flighted ball, outside off. Craig Williams drives it gently towards the cover region.
Looped up, on off and Williams blocks it out.
Theekshana pulls back the length a bit and Green punches it down the ground for a single.
On off and going across the left-hander. Green looks to cover drive but edges it towards third man. They race back for the second.
Craig Williams walks out to bat at No.3.
OUT! CAUGHT! Maheesh Theekshana strikes on his very first delivery. This is tossed up, on middle stump. Stephan Baard looks to go aerial but the ball holds a bit in the surface. Baard ends up skying it towards the mid on region. Wanindu Hasaranga settles under it and takes a very well-judged catch. Namibia lose an early wicket.