Hello and Welcome to the live blog of the South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 match. Both the teams are coming in this game after a defeat in their opening match of the tournament. Kieron Pollard-led side was bundled out for 55 in their first match vs England while South Africa too had a poor show with the bat vs Australia in their tournament opener.





The match will start at 3:30 PM IST in Dubai while the toss will be at 3:00 PM.