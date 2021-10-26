Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs West Indies Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: West Indies, South Africa Look To Bounce Back From Defeats
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, SA vs WI: West Indies and South Africa will look for comeback in their second match of the tournament in Dubai.
SA vs WI Live Score: West Indies will take on South Africa in their second match of T20 World Cup 2021.© AFP
Defending champions West Indies will take on South Africa in their second match of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Tuesday in Dubai. West Indies were crushed by England by 6 wickets in their opening clash of the tournament where Kieron Pollard-led side was bundled out for 55 while batting first. The two-time Champions have struggled with their batting till now in the tournament as they lost their opening game and also both the practice matches. On the other hand, South Africa too lost their first match vs Australia by 5 wickets where their batters put in a poor show and scored only 118 runs while batting first, later bowlers brought Proteas back in the game but they choked towards the end. (LIVE SCORECARD)
T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score Straight From Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Super 12 - Match 18, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Oct 26, 2021
- 14:54 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and Welcome to the live blog of the South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 match. Both the teams are coming in this game after a defeat in their opening match of the tournament. Kieron Pollard-led side was bundled out for 55 in their first match vs England while South Africa too had a poor show with the bat vs Australia in their tournament opener.The match will start at 3:30 PM IST in Dubai while the toss will be at 3:00 PM.
