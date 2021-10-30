South Africa face Sri Lanka in a Super 12 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday. Both teams have experienced similar starts to their Super 12 campaigns, having won and lost a game each. South Africa kicked off their campaign with a defeat to Australia, but bounced back to beat the West Indies in their second match. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, won their opening game against Bangladesh, before Australia humbled them in the second match. While South Africa will rely on the batting exploits of an in-form Aiden Markram, Sri Lanka will hope that Charith Asalanka can fire on all cylinders. (LIVE SCORECARD)