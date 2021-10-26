Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs New Zealand, Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: Pakistan Face Wounded New Zealand In Sharjah
Pakistan face a stiff challenge as they take on New Zealand at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
PAK vs NZ Live Score: Pakistan take on New Zealand in Sharjah© AFP
Pakistan face a stiff challenge as they take on New Zealand in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday. Babar Azam and Co. are oozing with confidence, following their convincing 10-wicket win over arch-rivals India on Sunday, and will hope to continue their winning start to the tournament against the Kane Williamson-led side. The Blackcaps, on the other hand, will aim to start their Super 12 campaign on a high, having lost both of their warm-up games against Australia and England, respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)
T20 World Cup: Pakistan vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score And Updates From Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Super 12 - Match 19, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Oct 26, 2021
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
- 17:58 (IST)Hello!Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the Super 12 fixture between Pakistan and New Zealand from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
