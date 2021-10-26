Pakistan face a stiff challenge as they take on New Zealand in the Super 12 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday. Babar Azam and Co. are oozing with confidence, following their convincing 10-wicket win over arch-rivals India on Sunday, and will hope to continue their winning start to the tournament against the Kane Williamson-led side. The Blackcaps, on the other hand, will aim to start their Super 12 campaign on a high, having lost both of their warm-up games against Australia and England, respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)

T20 World Cup: Pakistan vs New Zealand, Live Cricket Score And Updates From Sharjah Cricket Stadium