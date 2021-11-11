Pakistan vs Australia, Semi Final Live Score Updates: Australia Look To Halt Unbeaten Pakistan In Semi Final
PAK vs AUS, Semi Final Live Score: Pakistan will take on Australia in the second semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
Pakistan will take on Australia in the second semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Pakistan have been in top form in the tournament till now as they were unbeaten in the Super 12 Round while Australia lost one game to England. Pakistan have never won an ICC knockout game against Australia but they have a very good chance to change their fortune this time with a well-balanced team. On the other hand, Australia who made it to the semifinals on basis of a better net run-rate than South Africa had struggled with their team combination in the initial matches but later towards the conclusion of the Super 12 round they ticked their main boxes. The winners of this clash will face New Zealand in the final at the same venue on Sunday. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 18:42 (IST)Malik And Rizwan Declared Fit!Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik have reportedly tested negative for COVID-19 twice in three days and have been declared fit to play the semifinal match against Australia.
- 18:38 (IST)Shahid Afridi Wishes Pakistan Luck Ahead Of Semi-Final!Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi compared the semi-finals match vs Australia to the final itself for the in-form Pakistan team and wished them luck.
- 18:35 (IST)Hello And Welcome!Hello and welcome to the live blog of the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021 that will be played between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai. Pakistan are still unbeaten in the tournament and played some aggressive brand of cricket while Australia struggled with their playing XI in the initial matches but later they got their best combination. Pakistan have never won an ICC knockout game against Australia and they will be hoping to change their fortunes today.The toss will be at 7:00 PM IST while the match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for all the updates.