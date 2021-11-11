Hello And Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021 that will be played between Pakistan and Australia in Dubai. Pakistan are still unbeaten in the tournament and played some aggressive brand of cricket while Australia struggled with their playing XI in the initial matches but later they got their best combination. Pakistan have never won an ICC knockout game against Australia and they will be hoping to change their fortunes today.





The toss will be at 7:00 PM IST while the match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for all the updates.