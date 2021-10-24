Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Pakistan Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: India, Pakistan Renew Rivalry In Dubai
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, IND vs PAK: India and Pakistan face each other in a high-octane clash in the ongoing T20 WC in Dubai.
IND vs PAK Live Score: India and Pakistan face each other in their opening game of the tournament.© AFP
India and Pakistan will battle it out against each other in their opening match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai shortly. The Virat Kohli-led Indian side will hope to seal a win and get their campaign off to a good start against a top-notch Pakistan team, captained by Babar Azam. For India, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and the skipper himself will hold key, while Pakistan will be expecting a lot from their bowling attack which includes the likes of Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan. India included MS Dhoni in their support staff as a mentor for this tournament and Kohli will look to extract most from the former Indian captain. (LIVE SCORECARD)
T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Score Between India vs Pakistan, Straight From Dubai International Stadium In Dubai
Super 12 - Match 16, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Oct 24, 2021
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
IND 59%
PAK 41%
- 18:09 (IST)Hardik Pandya & The Milion Dollar Question - Will He Play ?Virat Kohli recently cleared the air around Hardik Pandya being very much part of the scheme of things as a finisher for Team India
- 18:06 (IST)Babar Azam Speaks !Pakistan captain Babar Azam vowed his team will not think about the poor record against arch-rivals India
- 18:02 (IST)Sanjay Manjrekar's Surprise Inclusion In India XI !Sanjay Manjrekar shared his predicted XI for Team India on social mediaHe chose to go with Varun Chakaravarthy over R Ashwin
- 17:59 (IST)IND-PAK H2H Record !Pakistan have never won a T20 World Cup match vs IndiaIndia have won their both practice matches
- 17:58 (IST)Dinesh Karthik Weighed In On IND-PAK !Dinesh Karthik picked his playing XI for India for the Pakistan game and also named the name of one player he would definitely want to see in the team today
- 17:49 (IST)Hello and Welcome !Hello and welcome to the most anticipated match of the ongoing T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan being staged at the Dubai International Stadium in DubaiAll eyes will surely be on Virat Kohli as he leads his star-studded squad against Babar Azam-led PakistanWith MS Dhoni as mentor of the side, Team India will be full of positive energy right from the word go.Pakistan, on the other hand, will be eager to perform against all the past records which had gone against them in India clashes at World CupsSo, stay tuned as we bring you the build-up to this intense clash !
