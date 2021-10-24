Hello and Welcome !





Hello and welcome to the most anticipated match of the ongoing T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan being staged at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai





All eyes will surely be on Virat Kohli as he leads his star-studded squad against Babar Azam-led Pakistan





With MS Dhoni as mentor of the side, Team India will be full of positive energy right from the word go.





Pakistan, on the other hand, will be eager to perform against all the past records which had gone against them in India clashes at World Cups





So, stay tuned as we bring you the build-up to this intense clash !