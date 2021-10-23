England vs West Indies Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Match Live Updates: England, West Indies Eye Winning Start To Campaign
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, ENG vs WI: England and West Indies will both aim to start on a winning note in the T20 WC in Dubai.
Eoin Morgan-led England will aim for a strong start to their T20 World Cup campaign against West Indies at the Dubai International Stadium today. England suffered a seven-wicket defeat in the first warm-up game versus India but bounced strongly against New Zealand with a 13-run win. West Indies, on the other hand, lost both their warm-up matches against Pakistan and Afghanistan and will be aiming to make amends under the leadership of Kieron Pollard. Both teams possess some extravagant hard-hitters of the ball as well as clever bowlers, who have the ability to change the flow of the game in no time. (Live Scorecard)
T20 World Cup 2021 England vs West Indies Live Updates From Dubai International Stadium
- 19:04 (IST)England Win Toss, Opt To BowlEngland captain Eoin Morgan has won the toss and has elected to field vs West Indies
- 18:28 (IST)West Indies Remain The Team To Beat !West Indies will rely hugely on the services of their experienced players toscript history again in the T20 WC
Let's get this party started! Our 1st match in the T20 World Cup is just over an hour away.#WIvENG #MissionMaroon #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/4SD9bSfkIu— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 23, 2021
- 18:27 (IST)England Will Aim Big !England will need to move on from their 2019 CWC win at home and start afresh in their bid to win another T20 WC, under Eoin Morgan this time
2015— England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 23, 2021
2016
2019
2021
It's time for the next chapter...#T20WorldCup | #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/hPOoR3x73D
- 18:25 (IST)Hello and Welcome !Hello and welcome to yet another T20 WC fixture which promises to be a blockbusterEngland take on the mighty West Indies in Dubai and we are here to bring you the Live Updates of the matchSo, stay tuned as we look at the build-up to this fascinating game in the makingYou can also tune in to the Live Updates of the Australia vs South Africa currently in progress : T20 World Cup: Australia vs South Africa, Live Updates