England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021 1st Semi Final Live Cricket Score Updates: In-Form England Face New Zealand Test For Spot In Final
T20 World Cup 2021 1st Semi Final Live Score, ENG vs NZ: England and New Zealand face off in the first semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
ENG vs NZ, 1st Semi Final Score: England will face New Zealand in first semifinal of the tournament.© AFP
England and New Zealand face off in the first semifinal of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Both the teams go into the knockout stage of the tournament after winning four of their five Super 12 matches. England topped Group 1 points table with 8 points while New Zealand finished at the second spot in Group 2. England lost to South Africa in their last game but they have shown a top-class performance against West Indies, Bangladesh, Australia, and Sri Lanka in their first four matches. On the other hand, after losing to Pakistan in their first match, New Zealand made a remarkable comeback by registering easy victories against India, Scotland, Namibia, and Afghanistan. (LIVE SCORECARD)
T20 World Cup 2021 England vs New Zealand, 1st Semi Final Live Cricket Score Straight From Sheikh Zayed Stadium In Abu Dhabi
1st Semi-Final, ICC World Twenty20, 2021, Nov 10, 2021
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
