Indian spin great Harbhajan Singh has taken a light-hearted dig at his friend and former rival Shoaib Akhtar, telling the latter that Pakistan have no chance of beating India when the two teams face off at the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup later this month. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will begin their campaign at the showpiece event in Dubai on October 24. Both teams are placed together in Group 2 of the Super 12 phase, with Afghanistan and New Zealand also in the same group, where two more teams will join from first round.

Harbhajan made the comments while speaking to broadcasters Star Sports on the launch of their "Mauka, Mauka" promotional campaign ahead of the T20 World Cup.

The ad campaign, a recurring theme ahead of major ICC tournaments, pokes fun at Pakistan's poor record against India in World Cups.

"I have told Shoaib Akhtar that what is the point of playing against us? You should just give us a walkover," Harbhajan told Star Sports in a video shared by the broadcaster on social media.

"You will play against us, lose again and get disappointed. What's the point? Shoaib Akhtar, there's no chance. We have a very solid team, very strong team. It will blow your team away," added Harbhajan.

Pakistan have never beaten India in either an ODI World Cup or T20 World Cup match so far.

In seven matches at the ODI World Cup against their bitter rivals, India have a perfect record of seven victories.

India have also beaten Pakistan four times in five T20 World Cup games and won the remaining one in a bowl-out at the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Promoted

The saving grace for Pakistan against India in ICC tournaments is their better head-to-head record in the ICC Champions Trophy, where they have won three of their five clashes.

Pakistan notably beat India by 180 runs in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final.