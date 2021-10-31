India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Live Cricket Score Updates: India And New Zealand Look To Register First Win In Dubai
T20 World Cup 2021 Live Score, IND vs NZ: Team India will be looking to get their campaign back on track when they take on New Zealand in a Super 12 game in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium.
Team India will be looking to get their campaign back on track when they take on New Zealand in a Super 12 game in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium. Virat Kohli-led Indian side were hammered by an inspired Pakistan side that won by 10 wickets in their opening game at the same venue. New Zealand, on the other side also lost their first match of the tournament to Pakistan by five wickets. Kane Williamson-captained team will aim for a lethal bowling performance to put the Indian batters under the pump and restrict the Asian giants dangerous-looking batting line up. With India failing to take any wickets vs Pakistan, skipper Kohli will be eager to have his bowlers have a field day and trouble the New Zealand batters. (LIVE SCORECARD)
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Updates From Dubai International Stadium In Dubai
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya took part in an intense nets session ahead of India's all-important Super 12 tie vs NZ
- 17:20 (IST)Hello and Welcome !Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of India vs Zealand Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup 2021 scheduled to start from 07:30 IST today eveningBoth teams lost their opening encounter against Pakistan and will be eager to register their first win todayVirat Kohli could spring a few surprises in the final XI after the bowlers to get into the wickets tally vs PAKSo tune in to catch all the Live Updates from the match !