India vs Australia Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-Up Match Live Updates: Bowlers Shine As India Restrict Australia To 152/5
T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Australia Live Updates: India need 153 vs Australia to win their second warm-up match.
India vs Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match is turning out to be the intriguing battle that was expected as the Aaron Finch-led side have put up 152 runs on the board for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs in Dubai. Earlier Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (2/8), Ravindra Jadeja (1/35) and Rahul Chahar (1/17) put India on top by picking up wickets at regular intervals but India's old nemesis, Steve Smith (57), has come back to haunt them. Smith has scored a half-century in 41 balls and added 76 runs for the fifth wicket with Marcus Stoinis (41*). Smith also added 61 runs with Glenn Maxwell (37) for the fourth wicket when Indian spinners reduced Australia to 11/3 in the fourth over of the match. India's designated captain Virat Kohli was seen bowling a few overs as the team management is looking for a 6th bowling option ahead of the side's tournament opener against Pakistan. Both teams won their first warm-up games, India beat England by seven wickets while Australia edged New Zealand in a last-over thriller. All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma who had missed India's first warm-up clash on Monday. India will look to get their team combinations set before the Super 12 stage gets underway. (Live Scorecard)
T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Australia Warm-Up Cricket Match Live Score Updates Straight From ICC Academy Ground, Dubai
- 17:11 (IST)OUT!Bhuvneshwar to Smith, OUT caught by Rohit.Smith c Rohit b Bhuvneshwar 57(48) (4s-7)Australia 148/5 in 20 overs
- 17:04 (IST)SIX!Chakaravarthy to Stoinis, SIX!! 10 runs from two balls in this over. Australia are eyeing for a good finish.
- 17:00 (IST)FOURBhuvneshwar tried for a yorker but Smith has played a brilliant shot for a boundary to the leg side.
- 16:58 (IST)FOUR!FOUR!!!! Good shot from Stoinis to mid-wicket region against Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
- 16:55 (IST)50 Up For Smith!Steve Smith completes his fifty with a single. He played really well today after his team was in trouble.
- 16:53 (IST)FOUR!Thakur to Smith, FOUR!! to backward point. Three boundaries in a row for Smith.Australia 116/4
- 16:48 (IST)FOUR!Chakaravarthy to Stoinis, FOUR on his first ball. Good shot by Stoinis!
- 16:44 (IST)FOUR!Thakur to Smith, FOUR, extra covers. That was an extra-ordinary shot from Smith!!Australia 92/4
- 16:31 (IST)Chahar Removes Maxwell!OUT!! BOWLED!! Rahul Chahar has given the breakthrough as Glenn Maxwell has to depart after a good show with the bat.Maxwell b Rahul Chahar 37(28) (4s-5)Australia 72/4 in 11.5 overs
- 16:28 (IST)FOUR!Rahul Chahar to Maxwell, switch hit and FOUR to third man. Maxwell is going big against spinners.Australia 73/3
- 16:26 (IST)Maxwell On Fire!Jadeja to Maxwell, FOUR, mid-wicket. Back to back boundaries for Maxwell and he has targetted Jadeja right from his first over.
- 16:17 (IST)FOUR!FOUR!! Good shot from Steve Smith against Rahul Chahar to fine leg. 50 up for Australia.Australia 53/3
- 16:14 (IST)FOUR!Jadeja to Smith, FOUR, to third man. Poor fielding from Shardul Thakur!!Australia 46/3
- 16:06 (IST)Virat Kohli Comes To Bowl!Virat Kohli has come out to bowl!!!! Rohit mentioned he was not the part of playing XI in this game but here is the India's regular with the ball.
- 16:02 (IST)Back-To-Back BoundariesTwo FOURS in two balls for Glenn Maxwell!!!! He was in top form during the IPL and that is helping him here as well.
- 15:49 (IST)OUT!OUT!! LBW!! Jadeja strikes on his first ball as Australian skipper Aaron Finch has to go this time. Third wicket falls for Australia.Finch lbw b Jadeja 8(10) (4s-1)Australia 11/3 in 3.1 overs
- 15:43 (IST)FOUR!Bhuvneshwar to Finch, FOUR straight down the ground. First boundary of the day.
- 15:41 (IST)Two In Two For Ashwin!Another one for Ashwin and this time Mitchell Marsh has to depart. He is on a hat-trick now. Good over from India's supreme off-spinner.Mitchell Marsh c Rohit b Ashwin 0(1)Australia 6/2 in 2 overs
- 15:39 (IST)Ashwin Strikes In His First Over!Ashwin to Warner, OUT!! LBW!! Another bad day for David Warner and Australia might have to think up on the opener's form.Warner lbw b Ashwin 1(7)Australia 6/1 in 1.5 overs
- 15:36 (IST)Ashwin Bowls 2nd Over!Not a fast bowler but it's Ravichandran Ashwin is bowling the second over.
- 15:34 (IST)3 Runs From 1st Over!Good first over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar!! Just 3 runs and David Warner was struggling.
- 15:29 (IST)Virat Kohli Out For Fielding!India's regular skipper Virat Kohli who is not the part of this warm-up game, has come to out to field.
- 15:23 (IST)Rohit Gives Big Update On Hardik Pandya Bowling!Rohit Sharma has given a big update on Hardik Pandya bowling by saying the all-rounder might start bowling before the start of the tournament."Kohli, Bumrah and Shami are resting today. We wanted to bat first as well, just wanted to try and get runs on the board. We want to make sure that we get the 6th bowling option, some options in the batting order as well, we'll try all those things today. Hardik is coming along pretty well, but it'll be a while before he will start to bowl. He hasn't started bowling, but he should be ready by the start of the tournament. We have quality in the main bowlers, but you need an option for a 6th bowler," said skipper Rohit Sharma, as quoted by Cricbuzz.
- 15:06 (IST)Australia opt to bat!Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bat. Virat Kohli has been rested and Rohit Sharma is leading India.
- 14:53 (IST)Team India seniors in a discussion!Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are having a chat with head coach Ravi Shastri and mentor MS Dhoni before India's warm-up game against Australia.
- 14:19 (IST)Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the T20 World Cup warm-up match between India and Australia.