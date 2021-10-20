India vs Australia T20 World Cup warm-up match is turning out to be the intriguing battle that was expected as the Aaron Finch-led side have put up 152 runs on the board for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs in Dubai. Earlier Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin (2/8), Ravindra Jadeja (1/35) and Rahul Chahar (1/17) put India on top by picking up wickets at regular intervals but India's old nemesis, Steve Smith (57), has come back to haunt them. Smith has scored a half-century in 41 balls and added 76 runs for the fifth wicket with Marcus Stoinis (41*). Smith also added 61 runs with Glenn Maxwell (37) for the fourth wicket when Indian spinners reduced Australia to 11/3 in the fourth over of the match. India's designated captain Virat Kohli was seen bowling a few overs as the team management is looking for a 6th bowling option ahead of the side's tournament opener against Pakistan. Both teams won their first warm-up games, India beat England by seven wickets while Australia edged New Zealand in a last-over thriller. All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma who had missed India's first warm-up clash on Monday. India will look to get their team combinations set before the Super 12 stage gets underway. (Live Scorecard)

T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Australia Warm-Up Cricket Match Live Score Updates Straight From ICC Academy Ground, Dubai