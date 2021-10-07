With the T20 Cricket World Cup set to begin, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh feels that Yuzvendra Chahal should be included in Team India's roster for the showpiece event. The Indian squad can be changed till October 10 and Chahal was also not included in the standby list which includes Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar. Chahal is currently with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season in UAE, and he has played a crucial role with the franchise qualifying for the playoffs.

The leg spinner had earlier posted a tweet where he told fans that he was ready to give his 100 percent for the playoffs with RCB still seeking their first IPL title.

"On the edge of my seat for the rest of the #IPL with @RCBTweets . Ready to give my 100 percent", he wrote.

Harbhajan retweeted the post and hailed the 31-year-old.

"You have given ur best as always.. keep it up.. and make sure u keep bowling the right pace.. Not too slow OK..still hoping to see you in team India for T20 World Cup.. Champion bowler", he wrote.

The leg spinners already named in the Team India roster for the T20 World Cup are Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy.

In the ongoing IPL 2021 season, Chahal has taken 15 wickets in 13 games. Meanwhile, Chakravarthy has also registered 15 in 13 matches.

Meanwhile, Chahar has bagged 13 dismissals in 11 fixtures for MI.

The T20 World Cup begins on October 17 and will be held in UAE and Oman. The final is scheduled for November 14.

Team India will begin their campaign on October 24, against Pakistan.