The Tom Latham-led New Zealand once again stamped their authority in the Cricket World Cup 2023 with a 149-run win over Afghanistan. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan came into the match after a stunning win over defending champions England. Much was expected of them but against New Zealand, they failed to fire. New Zealand, boosted by half-centuries by Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips and Will Young, scored 288/6. In reply, Afghanistan could manage only 139 in 34.4 overs. New Zealand have looked a very balanced side and next face India in their fifth match of the Cricket World Cup.

With the win, New Zealand displaced India as the No. 1 side in the Cricket World Cup points table. New Zealand, now have four wins in four matches, and have eight points. Their NRR is +1.923. India are at the second spot with six points from three matches (NRR +1.821). They also have won all their matches so far. South Africa (4 points, 3 matches, NRR +1.385) and Pakistan (4 points, 3 matches, NRR -0.137) are the other two team in the top four.

Afghanistan are currently ninth in the points table with two points from four matches (NRR -1.250).



A determined New Zealand brushed aside Afghanistan by 149 runs to record their fourth consecutive win at the World Cup on Wednesday. Riding on fifties by Will Young (54), Tom Latham (68) and Glenn Phillips (71), Kiwis made 288 for 6 and then bowled out Afghanistan for 139 in just 34.4 overs.

Afghanistan, who had defeated champions England, could not repeat the heroics against an organised New Zealand and only Rahmat Shah (36) offered a semblance of fight.

Pacer Lockie Ferguson and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner took three wickets each.

Brief score: New Zealand: 288 for 6 in 50 overs (Will Young 54, Tom Latham 68, Glenn Phillips 71; Naveen-ul-Haq 2/48) beat Afghanistan: 139 all out in 34.4 overs (Rahmat Shah 36; Lockie Ferguson 3/19, Mitchell Santner 3/39) by 149 runs.

With PTI inputs