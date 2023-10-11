Indian cricket team star Virat Kohli is well known for his hilarious antics on the field and his dance moves have garnered a fanbase of their own. In the past few matches, Kohli has been caught on camera entertaining the crowd with his moves and they made a return once again during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan in New Delhi on Wednesday. In a video going viral on social media. Kohli could seen dancing near the boundary line as the crowd cheered him on. Users on X (formerly Twitter) were impressed with the moves and praised him for his entertaining antics.

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat first.

Always entertains fans .

Crazy Dance by King Virat Kohli

The Afghans are looking to their batsmen at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium which witnessed a World Cup record 754 runs scored in the previous match when South Africa posted 428 and defeated Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan, who boast of a world class spin attack including Rashid Khan, come in unchanged from their defeat to Bangladesh when they were bowled out for 156 at Dharamsala.

"It looks like a good surface, we want to bounce back with the bat," Shahidi said at the toss. "It's a good chance to showcase our talent."

Hosts and tournament favourites India, led by Rohit Sharma, began with a six-wicket win over five-time-winners Australia in Chennai and have made one change to their team.

Fast bowler Shardul Thakur makes the team in place of veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Rohit said his team would have anyways fielded first had he won the toss as "they noticed (evening) dew while training".

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wkt), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

(With AFP inputs)