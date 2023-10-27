Former India opening batter Gautam Gambhir reserved high praise for Afghanistan after their win over Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup on Monday. Chasing a target of 282, Afghanistan stunned Pakistan by eight wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This was Afghanistan's first win over Pakistan in ODIs, and their second overall in the World Cup this time, having humiliated England a few days. Taking to Instagram, Gambhir praised the Afghanistan team, saying that they cannot be considered as "underdogs" anymore.

"No longer the underdogs! This is their yard now!" Gambhir posted on Instagram.

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, who has worked under the mentorship of Gambhir at Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, dropped a heartwarming reaction under the post.

Afghanistan have made massive strides since their maiden World Cup appearance in 2015, where they defeated Scotland for their only win of the campaign.

The win over England earlier in the tournament has boosted the morale of the team.

Against Pakistan, 18-year-old leg-spinner Noor Ahmad took 3-49 on his World Cup debut, including opposing captain Babar Azam and in-form Mohammad Rizwan.

Then 21-year-old opening batter Ibrahim Zadran, with 87, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who hit 65, piled up 130 for the first wicket to set the platform for a stunning eight-wicket victory.

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott believes the "sky's the limit" for his young players.

"I think the two opening batters that we have are very, very exceptionally talented young players and the sky's the limit for both of them," said former England batter Trott.

"They're different types of players and my message to them is just keep growing your own game and play your own way.

