India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Saturday has admitted that the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup could be his last for the team. His comments came ahead of India's first World Cup warm-up game against England in Guwahati. Ashwin was roped in as replacement after all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury. Ashwin also admitted that his selection came as a shock to him as he "wasn't thinking about" being part of the squad.

"I honestly wasn't thinking about being here (talking about his late selection for the World Cup). Enjoying the game has been my prime motto for the last four to five years and I would like to do that again in this tournament. I told the media guy that he shouldn't be putting me in front of camera for a while now, but this is probably one of those situations where he said Dinesh Karthik is interviewing you and I obliged the opportunity (chuckles)," Ashwin was quoted as saying on Star Sports.

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against England in their ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

However, the start of the match has been delayed due to rain in Guwahati. Rain arrived moments before the start of the Indian innings.

India (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

England (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, Mark Wood