For the first time in the history of the tournament, West Indies will take no part in the ICC Cricket World Cup. Giant killers Netherlands take their place in the main draw after winning the tournament in Zimbabwe earlier this year. Netherlands will play their opening match against Pakistan in Hyderabad on Friday. The Dutch have only ever won two matches at the World Cup since their maiden appearance in 1996. Their hopes will rest largely on all-rounders Bas de Leede and Logan van Beek, key performers at the qualifiers.

Cricket World Cup factfile on the Netherlands:

WORLD RANKING

14

MATCH SCHEDULE (IST)

Oct 06: v Pakistan at Hyderabad (2 PM)

Oct 09: v New Zealand at Hyderabad (2 PM)

Oct 17: v South Africa at Dharamsala (2 PM)

Oct 21: v Sri Lanka at Lucknow (10:30 AM)

Oct 25: v Australia at New Delhi (2 PM)

Oct 28: v Bangladesh at Kolkata (2 PM)

Nov 03: v Afghanistan at Lucknow (2 PM)

Nov 08: v England at Pune (2 PM)

Nov 12: v India at Bengaluru (2 PM)

SQUAD

Scott Edwards (captain), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

LEADING RUN-SCORER IN SQUAD

Scott Edwards: 1,212 runs; highest score 86; average 40.40; Hundreds 0; Fifties 13

LEADING WICKET-TAKER IN SQUAD

Logan van Beek: 34 wickets; best bowling 4-24; average 33.41

PREVIOUS WORLD CUP APPEARANCES

1975: Did not participate

1979: Did not qualify

1983: Did not qualify

1987: Did not qualify

1992: Did not qualify

1996: Group stage

1999: Did not qualify

2003: Group stage

2007: Group stage

2011: Group stage

2015: Did not qualify

2019: Did not qualify

WHAT THE CAPTAIN SAYS

"It is massive for the guys, for our supporters back home, and for Dutch cricket in general. The opportunity to play in a 10-team World Cup, it is massive for us. We will lap it up and hopefully put in some good performances there."

Scott Edwards after the Netherlands secured their place at the World Cup at the qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe in July.