Daniel Jarvis, also known as Jarvo 69, is a notorious prankster who has gained a reputation for invading cricket pitches around the world and he made an appearance during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Australia in Chennai on Sunday. In pictures going viral on social media, Jarvo can be seen inside the field and India star Virat Kohli escorted him out. There were also pictures of India wicket-keeper KL Rahul gesturing at Jarvo to leave the pitch in order to start the match.

Australia opener David Warner on Sunday snatched Sachin Tendulkar's record for the fastest to reach 1,000 World Cup runs during the clash against India.

King Kohli with Jarvo at Chepauk Stadium.



Jarvo is back....!!! pic.twitter.com/tqe93QIy16 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 8, 2023

Warner achieved the landmark in 19 innings in Chennai to better Tendulkar and former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers -- both of whom got the runs in 20 outings.

The left-handed Warner smashed Hardik Pandya for a boundary to take the record after Australia elected to bat first as the cricket powerhouses opened their 2023 campaigns.

Tendulkar, an Indian batting great who retired from the game in 2013, has the highest runs -- 2,278 -- in the 50-over showpiece event.

Warner, 36, has scored over 6,000 runs in 151 ODIs and remains Australia's key to getting their sixth World Cup crown in what may be his last appearance in the tournament.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.