The face-off between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq was one of the biggest talking points going into the Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan on Wednesday but the two cricketers ended the animosity with a hug during India's innings. Kohli and Naveen were involved in an on-field spat during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 but they seemed cordial during the Cricket World Cup match and the Indian cricket team star even asked the crowd in New Delhi to stop taunting the Afghanistan fast bowler.

Gautam Gambhir, who was also part of the spat during the IPL game, was on commentary during the incident and he weighed in on the hug and slammed the crowd for the taunts.

“You fight on the field, not off the field. Every player has the right to fight for his team, fight for respect, and fight to win. It doesn't matter which country you belong to or how good of a player you are. The good thing was when we saw Virat Kohli and Naveen Ul Haq in between the overs, we can see that the fight has ended,” Gambhir said on commentary during the match.

“I would also want to tell the crowd and fans that any player in the ground or on social media, shouldn't be trolled or made fun of. You are passionate when you represent your team. It was a huge thing for Naveen to play in IPL for the first time coming from Afghanistan,” the former India opener added.

Rohit Sharma on Wednesday surpassed compatriot Sachin Tendulkar with a record seventh World Cup century to lead India to a crushing eight-wicket win over Afghanistan.

Chasing 273 for victory in New Delhi, the hosts rode on Rohit's 131 to achieve their target in 35 overs for a second straight win in the 50-over showpiece event.

He brought the nearly packed house to its feet with his century off 63 balls to go past Tendulkar's record of six tons in World Cups.

Rohit's century was also the fastest by an Indian in a World Cup, quicker than Kapil Dev's hundred in 72 balls against Zimbabwe in 1983.

Rohit hit the ball to all parts of the ground as he reached 1,000 World Cup runs and then went past Chris Gayle's record of 553 sixes across all formats.

The dashing opener hit 16 fours and five sixes in his 84-ball knock before being bowled by leg-spinner Rashid Khan.

His opening partnership of 156 with the left-handed Ishan Kishan, who made 47, extended the team's dominance after a good bowling show on a batting-friendly pitch.

Virat Kohli soon took over to hit an unbeaten 55 and finished the match with a boundary.

Afghanistan posted 272-8 after electing to bat at the ground which witnessed a World Cup record 754 runs scored in the previous match when South Africa posted 428 and defeated Sri Lanka. Jasprit Bumrah stood out for the home side with his best World Cup bowling figures of 4-39.

(With AFP inputs)