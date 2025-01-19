23-year-old opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was included in India's squad for the Champions Trophy 2025, despite having not yet made his debut in ODI cricket. However, despite amassing 1,771 runs in international cricket across Tests and T20Is in 2024, Jaiswal may not feature in the playing XI for the Champions Trophy, with captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Shubman Gill set to open the batting. Speaking on the topic, 2011 World Cup-winner Suresh Raina also echoed the sentiment, leaving out Jaiswal as an opener.

Responding to a question by NDTV in a press conference on Star Sports Press Room, Raina conceded that Jaiswal's inclusion would be a concern for Team India.

"It is a valid question. There will certainly be a concern as to how Jaiswal comes into the XI. Otherwise there is only one left-hander in the XI, which is Rishabh Pant," Raina said.

"So then do you put Jaiswal at No. 3, or make him open, send Gill at 3, Virat Kohli at 4?" Raina said.

However, despite the lack of left-handers in the India XI, Raina stated that he would not tinker with the opening combination.

"I would open with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. When Gill gets set, he goes on to make a big score. But Jaiswal will be so important for Rohit Sharma as a second opener, particularly if Rohit or Gill get injured," Raina added.

While Gill boasts an average of over 58 in ODIs, he was only India's fifth-highest run-scorer at the 2023 World Cup, and failed to notch up a century either. However, Gill has been entrusted the vice-captaincy, continuing on from India's previous ODI tour.

On the other hand, Jaiswal scored 582 runs more than Gill in the 2024 calendar year, undoubtedly being India's standout better in the longest format of the game.