India's final squad for the ICC Champions Trophy, beginning from February 19, sprung a few surprises as marquee pacer Jasprit Bumrah was snubbed for the tournament due to his back injury, as Harshit Rana replaced him in the team. Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was part of the team in the earlier roster, was dropped as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wanted to make space for Yashasvi Jaiswal's inclusion. The said changes, reportedly, were brough in on the recommendation of head coach Gautam Gambhir.

In total, India are now taking five spinners to Dubai for the Champions Trophy while the number of pacers in the team is only three. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra raised quite a few valid questions as he shared his opinion on the selection of players for the ICC event.

"I thought Bumrah's absence will force selectors to pick Siraj. Have 4 pacers in the squad. It's also interesting to note how quickly the plan to play Yashasvi in the XI ahead of Iyer is abandoned...to the extent that Yashasvi isn't even a part of the CT squad," he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

It's also interesting to note how quickly the plan to play Yashasvi in the XI ahead of Iyer is abandoned…to the extent that Yashasvi isn't even a part of the CT squad. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 12, 2025

Chopra doesn't feel India needed five spinners for the Champions Trophy, especially keeping in mind that the team will be playing its matches in Dubai, a venue that hasn't aides spinners statistically in recent times.

"India has picked 5 spinners for Champions Trophy. FIVE. Sharjah would be an ideal venue for this squad. Spin To Win. Dubai?? Not so sure. That surface hasn't helped spinners as much...ever. Also, I really hope that Kuldeep isn't benched for Varun. Play both if you must...but Kuldeep has to be India's premier spinner," another post from Chopra read.

Even in the batting unit, India's squad looks a little thin with the removal of Jaiswal. Rishabh Pant, as per the playing XI for the 2nd ODI against England, remains the only 'cover' in the batting unit.