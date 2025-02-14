The Champions Trophy 2025 will be the biggest ODI event for men's cricket this year. India finished runners-up in the previous edition in 2017 after losing the final to Pakistan. The Champions Trophy 2025 also presents a chance to the Indian cricket team for redeeming themselves after a 3-1 loss to Australia, which drew much criticism. The build-up to the Champions Trophy 2025 has been good for Indian cricket team after a clean sweep against England in an ODI series at home. The Champions Trophy will also be the first mega event where BCCI's new guidelines regarding travelling family members, personal staff will come into effect in a stringent way.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the BCCI is absolutely strict about implementing the guidelines. A formal SOP has been shared formally with all the players on travel, nets, luggage allowances, and accompanying family members. The report added players were told during the recent third ODI in Ahmedabad that the disciplinary guidelines were non-negotiable.

"There is no going back on this and the players have made aware that the BCCI is very serious about the SOPs," the report quoted a source as saying.

One clause of the guidelines say: "All players are required to stay for the entire duration of scheduled practice sessions and travel together to and from the venue. This rule ensures commitment and fosters a strong work ethic within the team." According to the above-mentioned report, "violation of this rule could be seriously viewed by the BCCI."

A report in news agency PTI said if there is any exception, the players will have to bear the expenses.

"If anything changes then it is different but as of now, the players are unlikely to be accompanied by their wives or partners for this tour. One of the senior players had enquired about it and he was told that the policy decision will be followed," a senior BCCI source said.

"Since the tour is of less than one month, families won't be accompanying the players. But if exceptions are made, I think that individual will have to bear the full expenses as BCCI won't be covering any cost."

The senior official said that most of the rules have already been enforced by the BCCI.

"If you look at it, already no player can ask for a private vehicle to come for practice. All state units have been notified. Similarly once the players assembled in Kolkata (for the T20I series against England) and Nagpur (for the ODI series against the same side), the team has travelled together," he confirmed.

The stars have also adhered to the new regulations of playing domestic cricket when they get time off from their international assignments. Accordingly, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shivam Dube turned up for Mumbai.

Virat Kohli played his first game for Delhi in more than 12 years amid a lot of fanfare. So did Rishabh Pant while KL Rahul represented Karnataka. Ravindra Jadeja played for Saurashtra.

Restrictions have also been imposed on personal staff (managers, agents, chefs), who were accompanying the team and the coaching group earlier.

Accordingly, the personal secretary of a member of the coaching staff, who was regularly seen staying at the team hotel, now stays at a different facility even though he has been seen at every venue during the England home series.

It is understood that the BCCI is trying to get a few chefs on board to meet the special dietary requirements of certain players.