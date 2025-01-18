Team India's Champions Trophy 2025 squad was announced on Saturday, with captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar addressing the media via a press conference. Shubman Gill being made vice-captain was one of the major talking points, while Jasprit Bumrah was provisionally included despite injury concerns. However, Vijay Hazare Trophy run machine Karun Nair was overlooked despite scoring 752 runs in seven innings. The selection decisions divided opinion on social media, with fans not hesitating to put forth their views on the 15-man side.

Shubman Gill was confirmed as vice-captain for the Champions Trophy, continuing on in the role from India's previous ODI series, against Sri Lanka.

"A slap on the face of haters and illogical audiences who were mixing formats," said a passionate fan, regarding Gill's appointment.

Meanwhile, the decision to not include Karun Nair has not gone down well with several sections of the fanbase, who feel that the 33-year-old should've been rewarded for his purple patch.

"Karun Nair deserves a spot. Don't agree with what Ajit said. Players score runs , they should get a chance," said another user.

Shubman Gill as vice captain of Indian team in an ICC event at the age of 25



A slap on the face of haters and illogical audience who were mixing formats.



Really happy for you brother, Now make it count for yourself and your country #ShubmanGill #ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/fgXbxD7w9a — Sakib Shabir (@sakibshabir44) January 18, 2025

Why is Karun Nair not there in your consideration at least. Have you announced the reserved players staff or not? — Shivang Kaushik (@Shivangkaushik3) January 18, 2025

Karun Nair deserves a spot. Don't agree with what Ajit said. Players score runs , they should get a chance. There are players on this team who have not performed. Time to bring young blood or players like Sanju and Karun — Sri Primo (@sri_sri93) January 18, 2025

Looks like very balanced team, there are few should be in but again only 11 can play!



All the best #TeamIndia. Jeet ka aao! — InsightCrate (@insightcrate) January 18, 2025

The two biggest names India left out came in the form of wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson and pacer Mohammed Siraj. The latter was not even picked as a backup for Jasprit Bumrah, with Harshit Rana fulfilling that requirement for the England series.

Having been a regular member for a few years in white ball cricket, the decision to exclude Siraj altogether brought intrigue from supporters.

"Since 1st Jan 2022, Siraj is the third highest wicket taker in the ODI format, claiming 71 wickets, him not being anywhere around the setup for the tournament, is something tough to understand," said a user.

Some fans were content with the squad, and just wished Team India the best for the Champions Trophy.