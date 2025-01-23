Well past the deadline set by the International Cricket Council, the Pakistan Cricket Board is yet to announce its squad for the Champions Trophy. The unreasonable delay in announcing squad for the marquee event has left many baffled, including former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali, who has repeatedly questioned the board's preparedness for the event. "Pakistan kya darr gaya jo abhi tak team announce nahi ki? Nahi dara nahi hai. Samajh nahi aa rahi hai -- karein to kya karein? (Is Pakistan scared to announce their squad? No, it isn't, just unsure what to do and what not)," said Basit in a video on his YouTube channel.

One of the reasons behind Pakistan's extensive delay in squad announcement has been identified as the suspense over batter Saim Ayub's availability.

"The biggest issue is Saim Ayub, whether he can return fit or not. It's still not clear," he said.

Basit also identified some big problems with Pakistan's middle-order, with a large number of players likely to come into the tournament without any prior experience of playing in an ICC event.

"I hope I am wrong, but Pakistan's problem is their middle-order because they have to face 140kmph fast bowlers, barring against India who have spin all-rounders," said Basit. "Right now, Pakistan's No. 5, 6 and 7 appear dodgy. That's why I am in favour of Saud Shakeel. People are talking about Khushdil Shah. But do you want a T20 player in the Champions Trophy squad?"

"Tayyab Tahir, Saud, and Kamran Ghulam haven't played ICC events. Similarly, the spinners Sufiyan (Muqeem) and Abrar (Ahmed) haven't played," said the former batter.

"That's why at this time Shadab Khan is needed as a spin all-rounder. If Saim is fit, then Saim and Fakhar Zaman is the best opening combination. If Saim doesn't make it, then Shan Masood. Who's left after that? Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. So your batting will depend on these four and bowling will depend on pacers," he concluded.