With less than 10 days to go till the start of the Champions Trophy 2025, hosts Pakistan have a few selection headaches to solve. One, in particular, is the slot of an opener, where Pakistan are trying out star batter Babar Azam in recent games. With talented 22-year-old opener Saim Ayub ruled out due to injury, Pakistan have seemingly promoted Babar up the order. The move has come under big criticism, with former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali slamming the decision.

"Is this some kind of book cricket? What are you doing?" Basit fumed, speaking on his YouTube channel.

"You are playing without an opener and you have made Babar Azam an opener. Go for specialists," Basit stated.

Babar managed only 10 runs as Pakistan slumped to a crushing 78-run loss against New Zealand in their first game of the tri-series.

On that note, Basit suggested that Pakistan need to prioritise opening with a specialist opener, rather than shoehorning Babar at the top of the order.

He also suggested that Pakistan should take a leaf out of India's book, citing how India have been able to make tough calls based on performance.

"You won't like this statement, but you should learn from the Indian team management. (Yashasvi) Jaiswal sat out after one match. When Virat (Kohli) didn't play, they brought in (Shreyas) Iyer, and when Iyer performed, he retained his place," Basit stated.

"(Rishabh) Pant, who in my opinion, is one of their main players, is sitting out. You cannot select guys on the basis of BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) performances,: Basit added.

Shreyas Iyer had stated that he was not scheduled to play the first game of India's ODI series against England, but got in after Kohli suffered a knee issue. A swashbuckling half-century in that game saw Iyer retain his place in the side.

With South Africa losing against New Zealand as well in the tri-series, the winner of the game between them and Pakistan will reach the final of the mini tournament.

Basit Ali put out a request to Pakistan's white-ball coach Aaqib Javed and captain Mohammad Rizwan to make some changes to their preliminary 15-man squad for the Champions Trophy.

"It is my request, please do something. Please take an opener and spinner with you in the squad," Basit said.

Pakistan begin their Champions Trophy campaign against New Zealand on February 19. The final date for submission of the squad is February 12.