Rohit Sharma is not going anywhere. After much speculation, that had the rumours miles running overtime, Rohit Sharma confirmed that he is not retiring from ODIs. "I am not going to retire from this format. Just to make sure no rumours are spread moving forward. Koi future plan hai nahi, jo chal raha hai chalega (there is no future plan, whatever is going on will continue as it is)," he said. Rohit Sharma's reaction was appreciated by Dinesh Karthik.

"It pretty much sums up Rohit Sharma as a person. Very humorous about it but at the same time sending the message across: 'Don't be in a hurry to ask for my retirement. I'll do it when I feel like it," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

He also praised Virat Kohli. "They just know what it takes to do well in big matches. In the lead-up to a game, there are so many thoughts going on. But the way they channel those thoughts and use that energy on the field is what makes them special," Karthik said.

"Jaiswal is a bonafide opener. When he gets his turn, he's going to do phenomenally well," Karthik added.

if a report is to be believed, Rohit Sharma has already plans ready to extend his career till the 2027 World Cup. "If things go according to plan, he might exit international cricket after the quadrennial ICC event, to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia," the report in Cricbuzz said.

India captain Rohit Sharma will be 38 in two months' time and by the time 2027 ODI World Cup starts he will be 40.

According to the report, Rohit will 'collaborate' with Abhishek Nayar, the current assistant coach of the Indian cricket team. The main objective will be 'fitness, batting, and approach.'

Advertisement

From 2025 till the 2027 World Cup, India are expected to play 27 ODIs. More matches may be schedule later. Rohit Sharma will take these matches as preparation for the big event.

Nayar is a highly regarded coach by the Indian cricketers. From Dinesh Karthik to KL Rahul, everybody have lauded his methods. He is a former teammate of Rohit Sharma.

The report also said there is still no clarity on his Test future. Rohit Sharma's performance in the Border Gavaskar Trophy was not at all impressive. The report said that his form at the IPL will be crucial on deciding whether he will be picked or not for India Tour of England in June. "Let the IPL be over first. Only an astrologer thinks so far ahead into the future," the report quoted a source as saying.