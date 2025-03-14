Former Pakistan cricket team star Basit Ali included six Indian cricketers in his 'Team of the Tournament' for Champions Trophy 2025 with Rohit Sharma being his captain. India did not lose a single game as they clinched the title with a comprehensive win over New Zealand in the final. Basit picked Rohit and Rachin Ravindra as his openers with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer forming the top order of his side. He went with KL Rahul as his wicket-keeper batter with Glenn Phillips at No.6 and Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai at No, 7 to complete his middle order.

"I have made my playing 11. I have looked at performances in Dubai. I agree that there have been big performances in Gaddafi but I have made the 11 which I felt is right. I will not go on the one made by ICC. My captain is Rohit Sharma. He has performed being a captain and his 76 in the final made the match one-sided," Basit Ali said on his YouTube channel.

"Rachin Ravindra at number two. 2 centuries are a big thing. There is only one player at No.3 - Virat Kohli. He is an artist and only one who plays can understand how he played. I have kept Shreyas Iyer at 4. He has improved a lot. His batting has played a big role in India's win. In the semifinal and final, he has played well and took responsibility," he added.

"At No.5 is KL Rahul. Wicket-keeper and a complete batter. The best fielder at No.6 - Glenn Phillips. He is a dangerous bowler and a dangerous batter as well. At No.7 is Azmatullah Omarzai. He showed that he is a brilliant all-rounder in the times to come," he explained.

Coming to the bowling department, he picked Mitchell Santner and Varun Chakravarthy as the spin options. When it comes to fast bowlers, he went with Matt Henry and Mohammed Shami.

"Axar Patel or Mitchell Santner come next. My 70% vote is for Santner and 30% for Axar. Matt Henry at No.9. He performed well in this tournament. Shami at 10. He came from injury and bowled well here like he did in the World Cup. At 11 is Varun Chakaravarthy. The way he performed coming after two games was too good. This is my team," he concluded.