Only two days remain before the start of Rohit Sharma-led India's Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a match against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday. After the loss in Australia, the Champions Trophy provides a chance for the Indian cricket team to redeem itself. Post the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India lost 3-1, several reports claimed that all was not well in the Indian dressing room. There was a report surrounding a certain 'Mr. Fix-it' who harboured ambition to be India's interim captain, there were was also a report claiming coach Gautam Gambhir was unhappy with one of the younger players for leaking dressing room information. Several experts believed that the team bonding was missing.

Post that Tour, the BCCI introduced several guidelines like making in compulsory to travel in team bus, no wives/partners on short Tours, no personal ad photoshoot on Tours. In the midst of this, a report has claimed that a wicketkeeper is unhappy with India coach Gautam Gambhir over ODI XI snub.

The report in Times Now, quoting sources, has said that a 'current India wicketkeeper', who is not the first choice in ODI playing XI, feels that he has lost his spot due to an 'external reason'. The report did not name the player. It also did not mention whether the wicketkeeper is part of the Champions Trophy squad or nor.

Currently, KL Rahul is India's first choice wicketkeeper in the Champions Trophy, as confirmed by Gambhir. Rishabh Pant is the other wicketkeeper in the squad.

Rishabh Pant, who was struck on the knee by a shot from Hardik Pandya during Sunday's training, appeared to be struggling, limping slightly on Monday.

He skipped the wicketkeeping and fielding practice and looked rusty when he came to bat, missing and edging several deliveries. The session kicked off with a direct-hit competition between three teams.

Gearing up for the finisher's role, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul worked on his big-hitting skills as the Indian team trained for the second time on Monday ahead of their Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh. Rahul, typically known for his technical approach, appeared to shift gears as he focused on playing aggressive shots. With Rishabh Pant pushing for a spot in the playing XI, the 32-year-old seemed to embrace a more proactive, power-hitting mindset.

India Squad For Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

