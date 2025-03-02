The Indian cricket team gears up for its final Group A showdown in the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday against New Zealand. India have done brilliantly against the Kiwis, winning all of their last 5 matches against the opponents in the ODI format. With both teams' progression to the Champions Trophy semi-finals already sealed, rest could be given to a few players. For the New Zealand contest, India skipper Rohit Sharma is expected to make a couple of changes, paving the way for bench players to showcase their credentials.

Worries around Rohit Sharma's fitness have faded away after the skipper batted for an extended nets session on Friday. He is likely to open alongside an in-form Shubman Gill, with Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer following them in the middle-order.

KL Rahul is likely to pip Rishabh Pant for the wicket-keeper's spot again. Pant could've been given an opportunity behind the stumps but seeing Rahul in the pre-match press conference, that switch can be ruled out.

Hardik Pandya remains the only pace-bowling all-rounder in the team, hence there's no substitute for him. One of Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel could make way for Washington Sundar, if at all, the management thinks of putting the Tamil Nadu all-rounder in the team for the dead-rubber.

Mohammed Shami could be rested for this contest, with Arshdeep Singh replacing him. The left-arm pacer hasn't played a single game this tournament, with Harshit Rana being preferred over him to company Shami in the pace attack.

In the spin-bowling department, Varun Chakravarthy is likely to replace Kuldeep Yadav in he playing XI. Chakravarthy was brought into the team on the back of an exemplary performance in the T20I series against England. This might be the perfect opportunity to test him, especially considering Kuldeep hasn't yet hit the peak of his bowling in this tournament.

India's likely playing XI against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy