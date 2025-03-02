India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma Makes Intentions Clear With Fiery 4, New Zealand Star Stunned
India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have started the proceedings for India against New Zealand in Dubai.
India vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have started the proceedings for India against New Zealand in Dubai. The duo is looking for some boundaries, in order to gain the momentum right from the beginning. On the other hand, the New Zealand bowlers are eyeing some quick wickets in the early stages of the game. New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the last group stage match of Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday in Dubai. This was the 13th consecutive time that India lost the toss in ODIs. For India, pacer Harshit Rana has been rested and spinner Varun Chakravarthy has been included in the Playing XI. On the other hand, the Kiwis have included all-rounded Daryl Mitchell in place of opener Devon Conway. This match also marks star batter Virat Kohli's 300th ODI appearance for India. (Live Scorecard)
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Updates: India vs New Zealand, straight from Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai:
- 14:30 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: We are underwayThe last group stage match of Champions Trophy 2025 between India and New Zealand finally begins. For India, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have started the proceedings. The duo need to form a solid opening partnership, in order to give India a good start. On the other hand, Matt Henry will be bowling the first over for New Zealand. Let's play!!!
- 14:06 (IST)India vs New Zealand Live: Here's what Rohit Sharma said at the toss"Was anyway looking to bat first, wanted to see what we could do upfront and then challenge our bowlers since we chased on both games. Approach will be very similar to the previous games, just trying to do the same things. One change for us - Harshit has been rested, Varun is playing for us. It is all about bowling in partnerships, in both games we have combined to pick 19 wickets. Our spinners have restricted them well and then the seamers have got the wickets."
- 14:06 (IST)India vs New Zealand Live: Here's what Mitchell Santner said at the toss"We'll have a bowl first, looks like a good wicket. Want to put some pressure early and hopefully it skids on well later. We still want to win, we know we are going to be in Lahore later but our job here is do a job here. Daryl Mitchell comes in, Conway misses this one."
- 14:00 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Pitch report"The leg side is shorter for the right handers, and it is a longer hit down the ground. Great weather out here, it is just 24 degrees. This is a black soil pitch from Pakistan, pretty dry and will help spinners in the beginning, but later on it comes on better as the lights come on. The economy rate of the spinners are better, but pacers have picked more wickets," reckon Simon Doull and Dinesh Karthik.
- 13:52 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Sanjay Bangar on Kohli
- 13:49 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Fans excited for Kohli's 300th ODI
- 13:40 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Will Arshdeep play?India regular pacer Mohammed Shami is highly likely to miss the Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand. He endured a calf injury during the match against Pakistan. In his absence, pacer Arshdeep Singh can play for India in his first Champions Trophy. Arshdeep trained under the watchful eyes of bowling coach Morne Morkel, bowling 13 overs with full run-up while Shami only bowled 6-7 overs with a curtailed run-up.
- 13:31 (IST)IND vs NZ Live: India's tough challenge against NZIndia do not have very fond memories of facing Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips in a Test series at home late last year, which they lost 0-3, and now they have Bracewell too to tackle. The off-spinner has been quite parsimonious so far, conceding just 3.2 runs per over across two matches. So, the effectiveness of Shubman Gill, India’s standout batter in ODIs of late, batting icon Virat Kohli, who made a morale-boosting 100 against Pakistan, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul against them will have a telling impact on the outcome of the game.
- 13:18 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Who will face whom in the semis?If India beat New Zealand, they will top Group A and set up a semi-final clash with Australia in the first semi-final on Tuesday, March 4, at the Dubai International Stadium. New Zealand will face South Africa a day later in the second semi-final in that case.
- 12:59 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: India's dominance over NZIndia hold a superior ODI record against New Zealand, winning 60 of their 118 encounters. The Kiwis have secured 50 victories, with one match ending in a tie and seven producing no results. In their last ODI clash, India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs in the 2023 World Cup semi-final at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
- 12:58 (IST)India vs New Zealand Live: Top performers of NZ in CT 2025Tom Latham is the leading run-scorer for New Zealand with 173 runs followed by Rachin Ravindra (112 runs) and Will Young (107 runs). Michael Bracewell and William O'Rourke lead the wicket-taking chart for the side with five dismissals each.
- 12:33 (IST)India vs New Zealand Live: Top performers of India in CT 2025Vice-captain Shubman Gill leads India's run charts in the ongoing tournament, scoring 147 runs in two matches. Kohli follows with 122 runs. On the bowling front, Mohammed Shami has been India's standout performer with five wickets, while Harshit Rana has claimed four scalps.
- 12:23 (IST)India vs New Zealand Live: Kohli- The unstoppableVirat Kohli also holds the record for most centuries in ODIs with 51 tons, outdoing his idol Sachin during the World Cup semifinal in 2023 against New Zealand. Among batters having played 100-plus ODI innings, he has the batting average of all time and overall he is at third spot
- 12:17 (IST)India vs New Zealand Live: Mind-blowing records of KohliIn 299 ODIs so far, Virat has scored 14,085 runs at an average of 58.20 and a strike rate of 93.41, with 51 centuries and 73 fifties. His best score is 193. He is the third-highest run-getter in the format after Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs in 404 matches with 25 centuries) and Sachin Tendulkar (18,426 runs in 463 matches) and India's second-highest run-getter.
- 12:09 (IST)Champions Trophy 2025 Live: Big day for KohliThis match is going to be a special one for star India batter Virat Kohli as it will be his 300th ODI appearance. In-form Kohli will try to make the most of his 300th ODI game after scoring a match-winning century against Pakistan in the second game. Interestingly, Kohli played his 200th ODI also against New Zealand and scored a century.