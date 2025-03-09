The D-day has arrived in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, as India and New Zealand square off in the title-deciding showdown at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The Indian team, that has been unchanged for the last couple of matches, has been backed by some experts to catch the Kiwis off-guard by making one big change in the side for the final. While the temptation is bound to be there, with skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir will opt for such a risky approach in the final?

At the top, absolutely no change is expected, with Rohit Sharma set to open with Shubman Gill. Virat Kohli sustained a minor injury on the eve of the title-clash after he was hit on the knee. The injury, however, isn't expected to keep him out of the final against New Zealand. But, nothing can be said with certainty at present.

Shreyas Iyer, one of India's finest performers in the tournament, is set to continue at the No. 4 spot, followed by KL Rahul. The setup means that Rishabh Pant would have to warm the bench again.

All-rounders have been India's biggest flex in the Champions Trophy campaign, with the likes of Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya occupying three middle-order spots. No change is expected in this department as well.

But, one addition could be made to India's all-rounders' roster, if the management decides to include Washington Sundar in the XI for the finale against New Zealand. Sundar has been warming the bench since the start of the campaign.

If Sundar is included in the team, he is expected to replace Kuldeep Yadav, who hasn't looked at his best this campaign. Varun Chakravarthy, on the other hand, has looked untouchable in the tournament. His 5-for against Kiwis in the group stage makes him indispensable to the team.

Mohammed Shami remains the sole outright pacer in the team. Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana are set to remain on the bench.

Advertisement

India's Predicted XI against New Zealand, Champions Trophy Final: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav/Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakaravarthy