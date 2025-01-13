The Indian cricket team and the Pakistan cricket team remain the sides which are yet to announce their squads for the upcoming February 19-March 9 Champions Trophy. While there was anticipation that the BCCI would name the squad by January 12, it is now expected that the squad would be announced by January 19. Picking a 15-member squad means that many players would miss out. In former India spinner Harbhajan Singh's 15-member side Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul find no mention. He also thinks Sanju Samson may be preferred over Rishabh Pant.

"We should not get emotional after the defeat in Australia. We need to use our wisdom in picking the best side. So, here goes my Champions Trophy squad of 15," Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel.

"Rohit Sharma, captain. Yashasvi Jaiswal should be inducted in ODIs. Virat Kohli at No. 3. Shreyas Iyer at No. 4. He played really well recently. Tilak Varma at No.5. He showed fireworks in T20Is in South Africa.

"At No. 6, I think one among Sanju Samson or Rishabh Pant should be picked. I feel Sanju would be preferred because he had played in South Africa. Rishabh played well in Australia, but it was a long tour, so if he is rested, it's not a big thing.

"Hardik Pandya at No. 7 while Axar Patel is at no. 8. I have not kept Ravindra Jadeja. I think he is ready to don the role of Jadeja. Kuldeep Yadav at No. 9. Jasprit Bumrah at No. 10 and Mohammed Shami at 11. 12th man would be Mohammed Siraj"

The other three picked by Harbhajan are Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shubman Gill and Yuzvendra Chahal. "I also thought about KL Rahul. But I would go with Shubman Gill due to the pace with which he scores in the ODIs," Harbhajan Singh said.

Harbhajan Singh's India Squad For Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rishabh Pant/ Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal