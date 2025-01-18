India's squad announcement for Champions Trophy 2025, LIVE Streaming: The much-awaited announcement for India's squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 and the three-match ODI series against England will take place, with captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar present. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, however, will not be there. The selections of some key stars, such as Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson are still up in the air, due to fitness concerns, form concerns and other reasons. It will also be interesting to see whether Team India throw up a surprise in their selection of the 15-man squad.

Here are the details for India's Champions Trophy Squad Announcement LIVE Streaming England Series Squad LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Team India squad announcement for Champions Trophy 2025 and England series take place?

The Team India squad announcement for Champions Trophy 2025 and England series will take place on Saturday, January 18 (IST).

Where will the Team India squad announcement for Champions Trophy 2025 and England series take place?

The Team India squad announcement for Champions Trophy 2025 and England series will take place via a press conference held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Team India squad announcement for Champions Trophy 2025 and England series start?

The Team India squad announcement for Champions Trophy 2025 and England series will start at 12:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Team India squad announcement for Champions Trophy 2025 and England series?

The Team India squad announcement for Champions Trophy 2025 and England series will likely be televised live on the Sports18 network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Team India squad announcement for Champions Trophy 2025 and England series?

The Team India squad announcement for Champions Trophy 2025 and England series will likely be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.