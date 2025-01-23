India's Champions Trophy squad had few notable omissions like Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav. Barring Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is yet to play an ODI, the rest of the squad seems pretty experienced. While Jasprit Bumrah has been named, the star pacer's back injury status will be monitored in the coming days. More or less the same side will be playing in a three-ODI series against England ahead of the February 19-March 9 Champions Trophy. Among the spinners picked for the Champions Trophy are Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar.

However, one player, who former India star Dinesh Karthik advocated for inclusion in the Champions Trophy was Varun Chakravarthy, but he was ignored. On Wednesday, mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy (3/23) was the most successful Indian bowler against England in the first T20I of a five-match series. He was even adjudged the Player Of The Match.

Karthik while calling for the inclusion of Chakravarthy in Champions Trophy squad had written in a X post on November 10, 2024: "If india don't pick VARUN CHAKRAVARTHY for the Champions Trophy , then they are making a grave error"

After Chakravarthy's latest heroics, Karthik reposted the old comment on Wednesday and wrote: "Could they've fitted him in ????"

Chakravarthy turned the game decisively in India's favour post-powerplay finding his mojo back at his IPL home venue.

Returning to his IPL home ground, the Kolkata Knight Riders spinner dismissed Harry Brook (17) and Liam Livingstone (0) in quick succession before eventually sending Buttler back, breaking England's resistance.

India Squad for Champions Trophy

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

India's Group Stage Fixtures:

February 20 - India vs Bangladesh, Dubai

February 23 - India vs Pakistan, Dubai

March 2 - India vs New Zealand, Dubai