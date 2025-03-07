KL Rahul has been one of Team India's unsung hero during its journey to the Champions Trophy 2025 final. Rahul scored a vital 42 in India's semi-final run chase against Australia, staying unbeaten at the end and taking India home. Such has been Rahul's impact, that head coach Gautam Gambhir has staunchly defended him through any criticism. However, Rahul has had to bat a position lower - from No. 5 to No. 6 - for India, in order to fit in Axar Patel. Legendary India cricketer Anil Kumble hailed Rahul, and also stated that he should return to his original position.

Kumble stated that Rahul should've come ahead of Axar during the run chase against Australia.

"He should have come ahead of Axar Patel. I know Axar did a good job of getting that partnership with Virat Kohli but someone like KL Rahul coming in at that stage, this is what he can do. If he gets to 30, he will ensure that you cross the line," Kumble stated, speaking on ESPNcricinfo.

"There is a lot of pressure on him. If he does well, it's expected. If he fails even in one innings, suddenly the whole world comes after him. He was under pressure, even with his keeping in the last game, but today he showed what he is capable of," Kumble added.

Rahul walked in at No. 6 and stitched small partnerships with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya, ultimately ensuring India got home.

He stayed unbeaten till the end, scoring 42 off 34 balls, hitting two fours and two sixes. Rahul finished the game off by hitting the winning six, helping Team India cross the line with 11 balls to spare.

KL Rahul has received considerable backing from head coach Gautam Gambhir. Earlier, Gambhir had lauded Rahul's versatility, praising the fact that he can open, bat at No. 3 or bat at No. 6 in Test cricket.

More recently, Gambhir has declared Rahul as the undisputed first-choice wicket-keeper batter in the India XI, and defended the selection by stating that Rahul averages close to 50 in ODI cricket.

However, Rahul has also been pushed down to No. 6 in the ODI batting order to accommodate all-rounder Axar Patel at No. 5. Gambhir has established that the move to send Axar up the order hands Team India more depth in batting.

Axar has also backed up his promotion with handy contributions. Against Australia, Axar chipped in with a knock of 27. However, his best innings came against New Zealand, in India's final group game. With India struggling at 30/3 inside the first seven overs, Axar played a timely 42 to take India towards safety.

India take on New Zealand once again in the Champions Trophy 2025 final, on Saturday, March 8.