Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir was overruled on two major decisions regarding the Champions Trophy 2025 team selection, according to a report by Dainik Jagran. The report claimed that the difference of opinion led to a long meeting between Gambhir, skipper Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar ahead of the team announcement. According to the report, Gambhir wanted Hardik Pandya to be vice-captain but Rohit and Agarkar insisted on Shubman Gill's name. The other bone of contention was the wicket-keeper slot as Gambhir was in favour of including Sanju Samson but Rishabh Pant was ultimately chosen thanks to the backing of Rohit and Agarkar.

Meanwhile, chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Saturday said Jasprit Bumrah may not get fit for the first two ODIs against England, forcing them to name Harshit Rana as a replacement as they await an update from the medical team on the lead pacer.

The peerless fast bowler though was named in the squad for the Champions Trophy that follows the three-match rubber against England.

"Bumrah has been told to off-load for five weeks after and he won't be available for the first two ODIs against England. We are waiting on his fitness and will know his status in early February from the medical team," Agarkar said during a press conference which he addressed alongside India captain Rohit Sharma.

Bumrah broke down at the end of the long Border-Gavaskar Trophy and missed the second innings of the final Test in Sydney due to a back spasm, following which he had undergone scans.

"We'll probably hear more over the next week or so about his fitness. It would have been nicer if BCCI had (gievn the update)... I might say the wrong thing here. I know he was asked to offload for five weeks of bowling, which is early first week February, if I'm not wrong," Agarkar said.

He continued, "We'll probably find out a bit more around that time. What exactly (it is) and with regards to what his medical condition is, I'm sure BCCI might just put something out from the physio itself.” After India's loss in the Brisbane Test, skipper Rohit had demanded answers from the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on Mohammed Shami's fitness status last month. On Saturday, Agarkar too made the same point.

"It's better it comes from the medical department than me trying to explain what exactly is wrong with him (Bumrah), but that's the time frame that we've been told and hopefully, he's okay after that. We are very hopeful,” he added.

The final squad for the Champions Trophy must be submitted to the ICC by February 11.

India play three bilateral ODIs against England on February 6, 9 and 12 -- their first 50-over games since the tour of Sri Lanka in August last year -- before the Champions Trophy begins on February 19.

(With PTI inputs)