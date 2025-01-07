The injury incurred by India's top paceman Jasprit Bumrah, in the 5th and final Test against Australia in Sydney, seems to be worse than thought. Though the injury was defined as a mere 'back spasm' when Bumrah left the field for a hospital on Day 2 of the Test, the trouble is likely to keep him on the sidelines for a longer period. A report has claimed that while Bumrah is set to miss the entire white-ball assignment against England - featuring 5 T20Is and 3 ODIs - his participation in the forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy is also in danger.

India has already seen Bumrah miss some crucial events due to injury issues and the selectors are keen not to let that happen again. Hence, risking the senior pacer against England is all but out of the picture. Despite his injury trouble, Bumrah is expected to make it to India's Champions Trophy squad, though his participation with be conditional, as per a report in RevSportz.

The team management would require clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) medical staff if Bumrah is to be used in the ICC event.

"A little frustrating (on injury) but sometimes you have to respect your body, and you can't fight your body," Bumrah had said after the conclusion of the Sydney Test. "Sometimes, you have to accept. Would have loved to bowl on the spiciest wicket of the series. Just had a little discomfort after the first innings."

Some of the other players who have been out of action for a while like Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav are also reportedly being monitored over a potential comeback.

Among batters, Yashasvi Jaiswal looks set to be included in India's ODI side too, and feature against England in the 50-over as well as T20 rosters. Jaiswal, however, is being brought in only as a backup opener by the selectors.

Rohit Sharma is expected to open as the captain of the team alongside Shubman Gil. Following them would be Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer will bat at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are competing for the wicket-keeper's slot at the moment but Sanju Samson isn't a strong contender for the spot. Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav are expected to form the spin trio, while Washington Sundar is also expected to be picked by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel.

Hardik Pandya too is set to be added to the roster though there isn't much confirmation on Nitish Kumar Reddy for the mega event. Varun Chakravarthy is another spinner who is on the selectors' radar but his compatibility with the 50-over format is something that hasn't been proven yet.

India pacer Mohammed Siraj is expected to be rested for the T20I series against England but is likely to find his name in the squad list for the ODI assignment against the same side. He is also likely to be picked for the Champions Trophy, alongside Arshdeep Singh.