Just over two weeks remain till the start of the Champions Trophy 2025, and hosts Pakistan were dealt a major blow as 22-year-old opener Saim Ayub was confirmed unavailable for the tournament. Pakistan also confirmed the comeback of veteran opener Fakhar Zaman, but Ayub's absence will likely force Pakistan to use star batter Babar Azam at the top of the order as well. In light of the situation, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has stated that Babar would have an excuse ready if he fails to perform as an opener.

While Babar was dropped once from Pakistan's Test side in 2024, Basit stated that his place in Pakistan's ODI squad would be under no threat even if he performs poorly in the Champions Trophy.

"Babar's place in the team will remain unaffected, irrespective of his performance in the Champions Trophy," Ali said, speaking on his YouTube channel.

"I hope Babar performs. If he performs, he will say 'I played for Pakistan'. If he doesn't perform, he will say I was forcefully made to open," Ali outlined.

Babar did enjoy a good 2024, despite not playing many ODI matches. He scored 228 runs in just six games at an average of 57.

Pakistan have also been in good form in ODIs. Under the leadership of new white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan have won back-to-back ODI series, in Australia and South Africa no less.

In the Champions Trophy 2025, Pakistan will take on New Zealand in their first match (February 19) in Karachi, before the much-anticipated clash against India in Dubai (February 23). Their last league game will be against Bangladesh (February 27) in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan's squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.