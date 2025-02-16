The countdown for the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan and Dubai is about to end, with the first match of the marquee event set to be held on February 19. Ahead of the start of the campaign, certain cracks in the team have apparently started to emerge, with former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali claiming that not all is right within the side. According to Basit, Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan isn't happy with Faheem Ashraf's selection in the team for an event as big as the Champions Trophy.

A lot has changed in the Pakistan team over the last few months. From the coaching staff to the selection committee, Pakistan players have had significant changes to adapt to over this period. While some can be adjusted, any skipper would want the kind of players in his team he has confidence in. But, with Rizwan, that doesn't seem to be the case.

"Rizwan clearly showed he was not happy with Faheem Ashraf being included in the team. He didn't give him the ball after just two overs and only used him again when the match was already lost," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

Ashraf was part of Pakistan's XI in the tri-series ODI final, where he scored 21 runs and conceded 16 from just 2.2 overs. The player doesn't seem to be ready for the grand stage yet, and Rizwan's handling of him in the final hinted at the same.

As for Ashraf's ODI record, he has only claimed 26 wickets in 35 matches at an average of 46.31. His economy rate during this phase has been 5.18.

With the bat, the all-rounder has only scored 246 runs at an average of 11.18. The figures, hence, doesn't justify his selection to Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad. But, with the new selection committee in place, a lot has changed in Pakistan cricket when it comes to the power dynamics.