Afghanistan face Australia in both teams' final Group B game of the Champions Trophy 2025, in what is a virtual knockout tie. Afghanistan need to secure a win to qualify for the semi-finals, while Australia will only have a slim mathematical chance if they lose. Australia, however, got off to the perfect start. Bowling first, pacer Spencer Johnson knocked over Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the very first over with a superb yorker. Commentator Ian Smith then gave big praise to Johnson.

Bowling the very first over, it took Johnson only five balls to break through Gurbaz's defence. Johnson bowled a toe-crushing yorker, rattling Gurbaz's stumps.

Both Johnson and Gurbaz will be teammates in less than a month's time, having been bought by reigning IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Commentator Ian Smith's comparison right after made the moment extra special.

"What a ripper that is. That's (Mitchell) Starc-like! That's how good that is," Smith said.

Watch: Spencer Johnson's ripper to Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Johnson is one of three replacement pacers in Australia's 15-man Champions Trophy squad, after none of their three frontline pacers - Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and captain Pat Cummins - made it for the tournament.

Hazlewood was ruled out due to an injury suffered during the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, while Cummins also suffered an issue after the fifth Test.

On the other hand, Mitchell Starc withdrew citing personal reasons, which he later confirmed was so that he could stay fit and in shape for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June and IPL 2025.

Afghanistan enter the game against Australia buoyant, having once again defeated one of the elite cricket nations. Afghanistan beat England by 8 runs in their second Champions Trophy 2025, dumping the latter out of the semi-final race.

Led by Ibrahim Zadran's sensational 177, Afghanistan posted a total of 325, chasing which England fell just short. All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai also picked up five wickets with the ball.

On the other hand, Australia have been put into a tricky situation after their game against South Africa was washed out due to rain.

Afghanistan playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Australia playing XI: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson