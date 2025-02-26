Afghanistan vs England LIVE Updates, Champions Trophy: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi opted to bat first against England in a must-win Champions Trophy match for both teams at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. England have made just one change, bringing Jamie Overton in place of injured Brydon Carse, while Afghanistan remained unchanged. Both teams are in a do-or-die situation, as the loser will be eliminated from the tournament. The match sets up an exciting battle between England's powerful batting lineup and Afghanistan's skilled spinners. (Live Scorecard)